New Issue-Rabobank Nederland prices 300 mln rand 2020 bond

Aug 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date September 11, 2020
Coupon 8.25 pct
Issue price 100.759
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
