New Issue-Rabobank Nederland prices 300 mln rand 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Rabobank Nederland prices 300 mln rand 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date September 11, 2020

Coupon 8.25 pct

Issue price 100.759

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
