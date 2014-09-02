New Issue- Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & Nykredit

Listing OMX Copenhagen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN LU1105951401

