New Issue- Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & Nykredit

Listing OMX Copenhagen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN LU1105951401

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
