New Issue- PFZ Schweiz prices Multi tranche deal

Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken Ag

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 570 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 15, 2024

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.378

Reoffer price 99.753

Yield 0.777 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swap

ISIN CH0253609231

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 395 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 15, 2019

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 100.166

Reoffer price 99.791

Yield 0.17 pct

Spread 5.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swap

ISIN CH0253609082

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 115 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 05, 2029

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 105.149

Reoffer price 104.274

Yield 1.175 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Notes The issue size will total 315 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0253609256

Permanent ISIN CH0245863987

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s Deb t Issuance programme

