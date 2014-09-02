New Issue- EIB prices NZ$125 mln 2018 bond

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount NZ$125 million

Maturity Date Septemebr 10, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.686

Reoffer yield 4.337 pct

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Ltd, Danske Bank, HSBC,

Nordea, TD SEcurities & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

