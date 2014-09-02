New Issue- EIB prices NZ$125 mln 2018 bond

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount NZ$125 million
Maturity Date Septemebr 10, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.686
Reoffer yield 4.337 pct
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Ltd, Danske Bank, HSBC,
Nordea, TD SEcurities & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
