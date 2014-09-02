New Issue- Stadt Biel prices 100 mln sfr 2029 bond

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Stadt Biel

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 24, 2029

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 102.205

Reoffer price 101.2550

Yield 1.282 pct

Spread 9.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0253612763

