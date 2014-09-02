FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Stadt Biel prices 100 mln sfr 2029 bond
September 2, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Stadt Biel prices 100 mln sfr 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Stadt Biel

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 24, 2029

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 102.205

Reoffer price 101.2550

Yield 1.282 pct

Spread 9.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0253612763

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

