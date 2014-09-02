New Issue- Santander prices 1.5 bln euro perp bond

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco Santander, S.A. (the Bank)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 564 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, Santander GBM ,
Societe Generale CIB and UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
