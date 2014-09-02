New Issue- Santander prices 1.5 bln euro perp bond

Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Santander, S.A. (the Bank)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 564 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, Santander GBM ,

Societe Generale CIB and UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN XS1107291541

