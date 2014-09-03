FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLabo prices 75 mln euro 2029 bond
September 3, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BayernLabo prices 75 mln euro 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbodenkreditanstalt Anstalt Der

Bayerischen Landesbank

Guarantor Bavaria

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date September 05, 2029

Coupon 1.6 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.6 pct

Payment Date September 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A0Z1UD5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

