FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Jurong Shipyard prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Jurong Shipyard prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd

Guarantor Sembcorp Marine Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount S$275 million

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 2.95 pct

Yield 2.95 pct

Spread 84.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount S$325 million

Maturity Date September 10, 2029

Coupon 3.85 pct

Yield 3.85 pct

Spread 107.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

* * * *

Common terms

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Governing Law Singapore

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.