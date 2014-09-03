New Issue- Jurong Shipyard prices dual tranche deal

Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd

Guarantor Sembcorp Marine Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount S$275 million

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 2.95 pct

Yield 2.95 pct

Spread 84.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount S$325 million

Maturity Date September 10, 2029

Coupon 3.85 pct

Yield 3.85 pct

Spread 107.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

* * * *

Common terms

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Governing Law Singapore

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)