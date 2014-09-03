New Issue-FDR prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Fonciere Des Regions (FDR)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.57

Reoffer yield 1.816 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.6bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, CM-CIC & SG CIB

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012146744

