New Issue-Rentenbank prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 22, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pt
Reoffer price 99.776
Reoffer yield 1.92 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 20.6bp
Over the UST 5 year
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Morgan Stanley & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under Issuer’s EMTN Programme
