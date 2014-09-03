FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond
September 3, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2026

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.738

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41.4bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, Rabobank International

& Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
