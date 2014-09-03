New Issue- Bank of America prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of America Corporation
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.412
Reoffer yield 1.464 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101bp
Over the DBR
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
