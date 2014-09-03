FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro perp bond
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2014 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.75 pct

Spread 637.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank & UniCredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law except subordination clause

governed by Italian Law

ISIN XS1107890847

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
