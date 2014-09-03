New Issue-Citigroup prices 1.0 bln euro 2026 bond

Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2026

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.529

Reoffer yield 2.17 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122bp

Over the 1.5 pct Due 2024 DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

ING, Natixis, Swedbank & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1107727007

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)