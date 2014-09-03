New Issue- BNG prices $500 mln 2016 bond

Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.76
Reoffer price 99.76
Yield 0.746 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch
