New Issue- BNG prices $500 mln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2014 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BNG prices $500 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 15, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.76

Reoffer price 99.76

Yield 0.746 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

