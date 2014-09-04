New Issue- 361 Degrees prices 1.5 bln Renminbi 2017 bond

Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower 361 Degrees International Ltd

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date September 12, 2017

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 99.472

Reoffer price 99.472

Yield 7.7 pct

Payment Date September 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, ING & CLSA

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)