New Issue- Nordea prices 500 mln stg 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Nordea prices 500 mln stg 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nordea & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
