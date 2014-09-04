New Issue- Alfa Laval prices dual tranche deal

Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Alfa Laval Treasury International Ab (Publ)

Guarantor Alfa Laval Ab (Publ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp

ISIN XS1108681625

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.101

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.6bp

Over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

ISIN XS1108679645

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, NORDEA & SEB

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)