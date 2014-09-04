New Issue- Fiat adds 500 mln euros to 2022 bond

Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd. S.A.

Guarantor Fiat S.P.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2022

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 103.265

Reoffer yield 4.25 pct

Spread 338.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 363.2bp

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1108694362

