New Issue- Swiss Re prices $500 mln 2044 bond

Sept 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swiss Re Corporation Solutions Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 11, 2044
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Citi & RBC CM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)