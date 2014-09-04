FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Swiss Re prices $500 mln 2044 bond
#Bonds News
September 4, 2014

New Issue- Swiss Re prices $500 mln 2044 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swiss Re Corporation Solutions Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 11, 2044

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Citi & RBC CM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
