New Issue- Ontario prices $2.0 bln 2021 bond
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Ontario prices $2.0 bln 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Province of Ontario

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Yield 2.551 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41.3bp

Over the CT7

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, Morgan Stanley & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5-1

Governing Law Ontario

