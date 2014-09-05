New Issue-PBB prices 125 mln euro 2019 FRN

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
