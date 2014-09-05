New Issue- NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2020 FRN

Sept 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 9, 2020
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 30bp
Payment Date September 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
