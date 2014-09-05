FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Lloyds prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Lloyds prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.85

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 48bp

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Lloyds

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1109333986

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
