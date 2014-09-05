New Issue- Lloyds prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN

Sept 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price 99.85
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 48bp
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Lloyds
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
