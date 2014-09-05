New Issue- Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2019 FRN

Sept 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale
(Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 8bp
Issue price 99.75
Reoffer price 99.75
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 13bp
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
