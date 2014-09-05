FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale

(Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 8bp

Issue price 99.75

Reoffer price 99.75

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 13bp

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL0344

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

