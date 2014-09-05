New Issue- Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2019 FRN

Sept 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale

(Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 8bp

Issue price 99.75

Reoffer price 99.75

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 13bp

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL0344

