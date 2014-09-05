New Issue-NRW.Bank adds 250 mln euros to 2023 bond

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date May 10, 2023
Coupon 1.55 pct
Issue price 104.49
Reoffer price 104.49
Payment Date September 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
When fungible
