New Issue-NRW.Bank adds 250 mln euros to 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NRW.Bank adds 250 mln euros to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 10, 2023

Coupon 1.55 pct

Issue price 104.49

Reoffer price 104.49

Payment Date September 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000NWB16C2

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

