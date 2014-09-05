FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vasakronan prices 250 mln SEK 2019 FRN
September 5, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan prices 250 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 12, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 60bp

Payment Date September 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0006261079

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

