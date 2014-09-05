New Issue-Vasakronan prices 250 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 12, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 60bp
Payment Date September 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
