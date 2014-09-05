New Issue-Vasakronan adds 100 mln SEK to 2019 FRN

Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 12, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 60bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 350 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0006261079

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)