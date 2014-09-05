New Issue- Deutsche PBB adds 75 mln euros to 2019 bond

Sept 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.40

Payment Date September 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A11QAP6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)