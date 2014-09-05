New Issue- Deutsche PBB adds 75 mln euros to 2019 bond

Sept 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.40
Payment Date September 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
