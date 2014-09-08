FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 400 mln rand to 2019 bond
September 8, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 400 mln rand to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million rand

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 95.075

Reoffer price 93.472

Yield 7.586 pct

Spread 36.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SA

Payment Date September 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.275 pct m&u and 1.6 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 7.2 billion rand

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0848049838

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
