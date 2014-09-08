FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Zurich prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
September 8, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Zurich prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Zurich Insurance Company Limited (via Cloverie Plc)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.347

Yield 1.822 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.1bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
