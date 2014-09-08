FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Vodafone prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 8, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Vodafone prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Vodafone Group Plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.348

Reoffer price 99.348

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1109802303

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2025

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 98.913

Reoffer price 98.913

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1109802568

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, RBS, Santander & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.