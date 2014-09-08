New Issue- Man Group prices $150 mln 2024 bond

Sep 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Man Group Plc
Guarantor Man Strategic Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date September 16, 2024
Coupon 5.875 pct
Reoffer price par
Yield: 5.875 pct
Spread 407.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, GSI & SG CIB
Ratings BBB- (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
