New Issue- Travis Perkins prices 250 mln stg 2021 bond

Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Travis Perkins Plc
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date Septemebr 15, 2021
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.717
Reoffer price 99.717
Yield 4.375 pct
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & RBS
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
