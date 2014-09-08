New Issue- Swisscom prices 150 mln sfr 2029 bond

Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swisscom AG
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 28, 2029
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.724
Reoffer price 100.774
Yield 1.442 pct
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
