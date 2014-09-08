FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Hannover Rueck prices 500 mln Euro perp bond
September 8, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Hannover Rueck prices 500 mln Euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Perp bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Hannover Rueck SE

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Reoffer price 99.238

Reoffer yield 3.462 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps

Payment Date September 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CITI, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1109836038

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
