New Issue- Hannover Rueck prices 500 mln Euro perp bond

Sep 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Perp bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Hannover Rueck SE

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Reoffer price 99.238

Reoffer yield 3.462 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps

Payment Date September 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CITI, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1109836038

