New Issue- Hannover Rueck prices 500 mln Euro perp bond

Sep 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Perp bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Hannover Rueck SE
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Reoffer price 99.238
Reoffer yield 3.462 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CITI, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
