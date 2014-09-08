FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IFC adds 75 mln BRL to 2019 bond
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IFC adds 75 mln BRL to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower International Finace Corporation

Guarantor XXX

Issue Amount 75 million brazilian real

Maturity Date April 17,2018

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 102.825

Payment Date September 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) J.P.Morgan

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.225 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1055095290

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
