New Issue-IFC adds 75 mln BRL to 2019 bond

Sep 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower International Finace Corporation
Guarantor XXX
Issue Amount 75 million brazilian real
Maturity Date April 17,2018
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 102.825
Payment Date September 15,2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P.Morgan
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.225 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)