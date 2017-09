* ABB India Ltd surges 4.4 percent after parent ABB Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy back $4 billion shares. * Parent's buyback offer seen boosting sentiment for its global subsidiaries including India, traders say. * ABB Ltd holds 75 percent in ABB India via two units, BSE data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)