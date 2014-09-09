FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNG prices NZ$100 mln 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
September 9, 2014

New Issue- BNG prices NZ$100 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date Septemebr 16, 2020

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101.515

Payment Date Septemebr 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1110296016

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
