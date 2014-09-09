New Issue-Arcelik prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond

Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Arcelik AS
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2021
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.25
Reoffer price 99.25
Yield 4.0 pct
Spread 321 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date BNP Paribas, Citi & HSBC
Ratings BB+ (S&P) & BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
