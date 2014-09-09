New Issue-Sampo prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sampo Oyj

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.395

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Nordea

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

