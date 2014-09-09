FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UniCredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
September 9, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- UniCredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2020

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 99.425

Yield 0.61 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.5bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, HSBC, Natixis, Nord/LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN AT000B049531

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

