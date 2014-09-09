New Issue- CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Compagnie De Financement Foncier (CFF)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.655
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.2bp
Over the OBL 170
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske, Mediobank, LBBW & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
