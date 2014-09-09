FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Compagnie De Financement Foncier (CFF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.655

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.2bp

Over the OBL 170

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske, Mediobank, LBBW & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012159820

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

