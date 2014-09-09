FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Glencore prices 700 mln Euro 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 9, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Glencore prices 700 mln Euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Glencore Finance Europe SA

Guarantor Glencore Plc, Glencore International AG & Glencore (Schweiz)AG

Issue Amount 700 million Euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2022

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.2380

Reoffer price 99.2380

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswap

Payment Date September 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC,MIZ,Rabo & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1110430193

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.