New Issue- Pohjola Bank prices 500 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 52bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 52bp
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
