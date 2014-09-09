New Issue-NWB prices $1.5 bln 2017 bond

Sept 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date September 18,2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.9740
Reoffer price 99.9740
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps
Payment Date September 18,2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML,TD & CITI
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
