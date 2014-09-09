New Issue-NWB prices $1.5 bln 2017 bond

Sept 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date September 18,2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.9740

Reoffer price 99.9740

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps

Payment Date September 18,2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML,TD & CITI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

