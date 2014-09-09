New Issue- JPMorgan prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower JPMorgan Chase & Co

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.828

Reoffer price 99.828

Yield 1.401 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Erste, Intesa SP, Nykredit,

RBI, Scotia, Societe Generale, Swedbank & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1110449458

