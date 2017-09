Sept 10 (IFR) - Hong Kong is to launch its first Islamic bond as early as today after opening books on a US dollar five-year deal this morning.

The global sukuk will raise up to US$1 billion and will offer investors around 30bp over five-year US Treasuries, according to a term sheet.

CIMB, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank are running the deal. (Reporting By Lianting Tu. Editing By Steve Garton)