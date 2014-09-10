FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond
September 10, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale

(BremerLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 0.800 pct

Issue price 100.03

Reoffer price 100.03

Yield 0.794 pct

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BremLB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9469

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
