New Issue- BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

September 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale
(BremerLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 0.800 pct
Issue price 100.03
Reoffer price 100.03
Yield 0.794 pct
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BremLB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)