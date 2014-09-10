New Issue- PBB prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.785
Yield 1.545 pct
Spread 104 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB & Nord/LB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
