New Issue- PBB prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond

Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.785

Yield 1.545 pct

Spread 104 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB & Nord/LB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A12UAR2

